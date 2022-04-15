Person shot Friday in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- A person was taken to a Sioux City hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a shooting in Morningside.

At 9:17 a.m., police responded to 2201 Gibson St. for a female shot in the leg.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three individuals in the residence, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department. The injured female was taken to a hospital.

The statement said no suspects have been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred roughly 14 hours after police responded to a shots fired call on the city's north side.

At 7:24 p.m. Thursday, callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Stone Park Boulevard and 32nd Street.

According to the statement, shortly after the shots were fired, witnesses observed a four-door silver car chasing a black car eastbound on Stone Park Boulevard.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, but did find evidence of a shooting, according to the statement. No one was shot. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or 712-258-8477.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.