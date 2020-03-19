You are the owner of this article.
Person transported to hospital for multiple stab wounds in Sioux City, Thursday morning
SIOUX CITY -- A person was transported to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds, early Thursday morning, Sioux City Police say.

At approximately 12:37 a.m. Thursday, investigators were called to a report of a stabbing at 4230 S. Lewis Blvd. Upon arrival, a sole stabbing victim was discovered.

The case remains under investigation and the identity and condition of the victim is not being released at this time.

Earlier, officers were sent to the 900 block of 19th Street to investigate a report of shots fired. At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators spoke with one resident who reportedly had a bullet hole in his house.

No one was injured in this incident and it remains under investigation.

Crime Scene Do Not Cross
