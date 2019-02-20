STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Peterson, Iowa, man faces a felony charge following a traffic stop.
At approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, Storm Lake Police stopped Norman Samuel Escalera, 42, in the 300 block of East Milwaukee Ave. for driving with no headlights.
After determining his identity, police discovered Escalera has been barred from driving in Iowa (aggravated misdemeanor). He was also wanted on a Pierce County, Neb. warrant for failure to appear in court in reference to a possession of a control substance charge (class 4 felony).
After taking Escalera into custody, police alleged he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamine (simple misdemeanor).
Escalera was being held in the Buena Vista County Jail without bond.