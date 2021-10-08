Phillips named new judge

SIOUX CITY -- The district judges of Iowa's 3rd Judicial District have appointed attorney Kristal Phillips, of Holstein, Iowa, as a district associate judge.
Other finalists were Ashley Herrig, of Greenville, Iowa, and Lisa Mazurek, of Cherokee, Iowa.
Phillips will replace Associate Juvenile Judge Mary Timko, who is retiring in November.
District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims, hospital claims, juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
