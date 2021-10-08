 Skip to main content
Phillips named new judge

SIOUX CITY -- The district judges of Iowa's 3rd Judicial District have appointed attorney Kristal Phillips, of Holstein, Iowa, as a district associate judge.

Other finalists were Ashley Herrig, of Greenville, Iowa, and Lisa Mazurek, of Cherokee, Iowa.

Phillips will replace Associate Juvenile Judge Mary Timko, who is retiring in November.

District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims, hospital claims, juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000.

