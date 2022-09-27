 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pierson man gets 11-plus years in federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Pierson, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Zackary Smith, 35, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 140 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Smith and others sold more than 11 pounds of meth in the Cherokee County area from August 2018 through April 2019. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on a rural Cherokee County home in April 2019 and seized 1.5 pounds of meth and found Smith flushing about 10 ounces of meth down a toilet. Smith admitted to traveling with others to Omaha to obtain meth to sell in Northwest Iowa.

