Plea deal reached in Sioux City murder case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a fatal shooting has struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

A Woodbury County District Court administrator said that Roderick Banks, 36, reached a plea agreement at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The details of that agreement were not immediately available.

Banks was on trial for first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting death of Solomon Blackbird. Jury selection began Tuesday.

Banks is accused of shooting Blackbird once in the chest near Park Place Apartments in the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

According to court documents, Blackbird was walking with his girlfriend and her baby when Banks came from inside the apartment complex, approached them and asked Blackbird, "Are you Solomon? Are you the guy who f----d up my money?", pulled out a gun and shot Blackbird.

Blackbird, 33, of Sioux City, died later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Blackbird's girlfriend identified Banks as the shooter.