Plea hearing set for second suspect in Sioux City murder case

SIOUX CITY -- A second person charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Morningside home might now enter a plea rather than go to trial on first-degree murder and other charges.
A status and plea-taking hearing has been scheduled for June 22 in Woodbbury County District Court for Christopher Morales.
Morales, 20, of Sioux City, previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm for the shooting death of Mia Kritis. He also is charged in a separate but related case with being an adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon. Those charges stem from his Jan. 5 arrest in which he was found in possession of a firearm that has been linked to the shooting.
His trial on all charges is currently scheduled for July 20.
Morales is one of three charged with firing several shots into a house at 2636 Walker St., where 20-25 people were gathered for a New Year's Eve party, shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Kritis, 18, was struck and killed, and three others were injured.
Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, who also had been charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. According to terms of a plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve 35 years before eligible for parole. The plea allows Bauer to avoid the possibility of being sentenced to life in prison without parole if found guilty at trial of first-degree murder. He is scheduled for sentencing in July.
Morales' brother, Carlos Morales, 18, of Sioux City, also faces charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving the three to and from the house and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.