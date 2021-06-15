Plea hearing set for second suspect in Sioux City murder case

SIOUX CITY -- A second person charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Morningside home might now enter a plea rather than go to trial on first-degree murder and other charges.

A status and plea-taking hearing has been scheduled for June 22 in Woodbbury County District Court for Christopher Morales.

Morales, 20, of Sioux City, previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm for the shooting death of Mia Kritis. He also is charged in a separate but related case with being an adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon. Those charges stem from his Jan. 5 arrest in which he was found in possession of a firearm that has been linked to the shooting.

His trial on all charges is currently scheduled for July 20.