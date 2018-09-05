SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City men pleaded guilty Wednesday to traveling to central Iowa to steal guns and sell them in the Sioux City area.
Colton Novak, 26, and Tylor Boyd, 25, both pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. Sentencing dates have not been scheduled. Both remain in custody.
The two were charged with traveling with Daniel Powell on Feb. 3 from Woodbury County to Greene County, where they broke into a shop and took a gun safe containing five guns, ammunition, thousands of dollars in cash and other items.
Once back in Woodbury County, the three divided the guns among themselves and Matthew Lynam and Drew Johnson.
Court documents said that Boyd sent a video of himself with the stolen guns and ammunition via social media to at least one other person to advertise the guns for sale. He and Novak later traded one of the stolen guns for methamphetamine and money and hid another gun at Novak's house.
Powell and Lynam were pulled over in a Feb. 7 traffic stop in Sioux City, and police recovered two stolen guns.
Powell, 24, of Otho, Iowa, pleaded guilty last month to the same charges as Novak and Boyd, and he awaits sentencing.
Johnson, 32, and Lynam, 31, both of Sioux City, are scheduled to stand trial in October and November, respectively.