2 plead not guilty to Plymouth County burglaries

LE MARS, Iowa -- Two Nebraska residents have pleaded not guilty to numerous theft and burglary charges in connection with a string of burglaries committed last fall in rural Plymouth County.

Jens Bossow, 41, of Omaha, and Amanda Grosvenor, 37, of South Sioux City, both are charged in Plymouth County District Court with four counts of third-degree burglary, two counts each of second-degree theft, third-degree theft and conspiracy and one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Bossow faces an additional charge of unauthorized use of a credit card.

The two are accused of committing four burglaries in rural Le Mars, Merrill and Hinton from Nov. 24-27. They were arrested Nov. 28 by Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Hinton area. Bossow was initially charged with trespassing and Grosvenor was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Nebraska and later charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Authorities obtained search warrants for the vehicle in which Bossow and Grosvenor were located and for Grosvenor's home in South Sioux City. During those searches, investigators recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property that included purses, jewelry, tools, guns and a guitar.

The two also face theft and burglary charges in a separate case in connection with a Nov. 27 burglary in rural Plymouth County.

