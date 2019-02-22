SIOUX CITY -- Two people charged with robbing a Le Mars, Iowa, bank have pleaded not guilty to federal charges.
Karen Merrick, 35, and Phillip White, 32, both of Sioux City, waived their personal appearances and entered written pleas Thursday to bank robbery. White also pleaded not guilty to interference with commerce by threat or violence for the armed robbery of a Sioux City cab driver.
Both are scheduled to stand trial April 1 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.
They are charged with the Dec. 12 robbery of Iowa State Bank, 301 Plymouth St. NW. According to court documents, White exited the bank with $16,190 in currency after informing a teller he had a weapon and demanding a bag of money.
Witnesses told authorities they saw White get into a U-Haul van, in which Merrick was waiting for him, the complaint said. Merrick led law enforcement officers on a pursuit out of Le Mars and onto county roads before she was stopped. The stolen money was recovered from the van.
White told authorities that he did not have a weapon and denied threatening the bank teller.
White also is charged with the Oct. 12 robbery of a cab driver in the 3100 block of Fourth Avenue Place. According to court documents, White showed the driver a handgun, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.