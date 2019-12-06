4 plead not guilty to Sgt. Bluff shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- Four men charged in connection with a drug dispute in which gunshots were fired at a Sergeant Bluff house have pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Entering their pleas Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City were Kelly Davis, 33, Raymond Nieman, 38, Erwin Scott, 24, and Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 20, all of Sioux City. All are charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, extortion, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, use of a firearm during a violent crime and conspiracy to commit arson.

They're accused of threatening to kill the residents of a Sergeant Bluff home and firing gunshots at the house.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}