SERGEANT BLUFF -- Four people have pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill the residents of a Sergeant Bluff home and firing gunshots at the house.
Raymond Nieman, 38, Erwin Scott, 23, Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 20, and Jennifer Crook, 35, all of Sioux City, entered their written pleas last week to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with assault, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy and aggravated assault. Nieman pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of carrying a dangerous weapon.
- NICK HYTREK nhytrek@siouxcityjournal.com
All were scheduled to stand trial Oct. 29 in Woodbury County District Court.
According to court documents, the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 purchase of methamphetamine. The four are accused of driving to a house in the 1500 block of Harrington Loop on Aug. 7 armed with two .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can to settle the debt.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
A shot was fired while they argued in the driveway with two of the home's occupants, court documents said.
Neighbors reported hearing the four threaten to kill the home's residents and burn the house down. They reported hearing three gunshots fired at the house, which was occupied by three adults and three children.
Officers chased a white van leaving the scene until it was involved in a crash near 210 Front St. Nieman, Scott, Alvizo-Allison and Crook fled on foot and were captured. A fifth person in the van was not apprehended at the time.
Inside the van, police located the two rifles, baseball bat, gas can, a Halloween mask and a safe with unknown contents, court documents said.
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!