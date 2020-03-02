2 plead not guilty to theft from Verizon store

SIOUX CITY -- Two men pleaded not guilty Friday to breaking into a Sioux City Verizon store and stealing more than $20,000 worth of phones and accessories.

Levi Iverson, 42, of Sioux City, is charged with two counts each of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary and single counts of possession of burglar tools, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and commission of a specified unlawful activity.

Daniel Wenzel, 33, of Sioux City, faces the same charges plus two additional counts of third-degree burglary and a third count of second-degree criminal mischief. He is not charged with possession of burglar tools.

The two are charged with a Jan. 20 break-in at Audio Vision, 4500 Singing Hills Blvd., in which $8,075 worth of electronics items were stolen, and a Feb. 12 break-in at Verizon Wireless, 4277 Sergeant Road.

Police responded to alarms at the Verizon store and spotted two suspects running out the back door, dropping stolen goods, burglary tools and clothing as they fled.