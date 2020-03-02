2 plead not guilty to theft from Verizon store

SIOUX CITY -- Two men pleaded not guilty Friday to breaking into a Sioux City Verizon store and stealing more than $20,000 worth of phones and accessories.
Levi Iverson, 42, of Sioux City, is charged with two counts each of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary and single counts of possession of burglar tools, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and commission of a specified unlawful activity.
Daniel Wenzel, 33, of Sioux City, faces the same charges plus two additional counts of third-degree burglary and a third count of second-degree criminal mischief. He is not charged with possession of burglar tools.
The two are charged with a Jan. 20 break-in at Audio Vision, 4500 Singing Hills Blvd., in which $8,075 worth of electronics items were stolen, and a Feb. 12 break-in at Verizon Wireless, 4277 Sergeant Road.
Police responded to alarms at the Verizon store and spotted two suspects running out the back door, dropping stolen goods, burglary tools and clothing as they fled.
Wenzel was tracked to his mother's house nearby and arrested. His cell phone was found plugged into a charger in a stolen pickup found running in front of the Verizon store, court documents said.
Iverson was located a few blocks away wearing clothing and a backpack that matched those being worn by one of the suspects in surveillance footage from the store.
Pillow cases filled with phones and phone accessories were found outside the store.
Wenzel is accused of storing the goods taken from Audio Vision at a house in the 2800 block of South Palmetto Street and then breaking into the home on Jan. 25 and removing them.