HINTON, Iowa -- Authorities in Plymouth County and Sioux City are investigating the assault of a woman who was found alongside a rural Plymouth County road.
At 4:16 p.m. Monday, a passing motorist called the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office to report a woman near the intersection of County Road C-60 and Granite Avenue approximately six miles west of Hinton.
Deputies and an ambulance responded to the area, and the woman was treated on the scene and transported to a Sioux City hospital, according to a Plymouth County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies learned that the woman had been assaulted in Sioux City, then driven to the rural location and dropped off.
The sheriff's office and Sioux City Police Department continue to investigate the incident.