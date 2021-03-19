Plymouth County murder case on hold for mental health evaluation

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Plymouth County murder case is on hold after a judge ordered that the defendant undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's mentally competent to stand trial.

Thomas Knapp will be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for an evaluation, District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer said in a ruling filed Thursday in Plymouth County District Court.

In the meantime, the case is suspended until the court receives the psychiatrist's report. It could be several weeks before Knapp is seen in Oakdale.

Knapp, 82, of Merrill, Iowa, had been scheduled to stand trial May 11. He is charged with first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11 shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill. Knapp is accused of shooting Juzek in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge shotgun.