Plymouth County murder case on hold for mental health evaluation

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Plymouth County murder case is on hold after a judge ordered that the defendant undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's mentally competent to stand trial.
Thomas Knapp will be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for an evaluation, District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer said in a ruling filed Thursday in Plymouth County District Court.
In the meantime, the case is suspended until the court receives the psychiatrist's report. It could be several weeks before Knapp is seen in Oakdale.
Knapp, 82, of Merrill, Iowa, had been scheduled to stand trial May 11. He is charged with first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11 shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill. Knapp is accused of shooting Juzek in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge shotgun.
Knapp is charged in a separate case with willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault for striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.
Knapp has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Hoffmeyer previously ruled that both cases will be tried at the same time.
Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, had asked for an evaluation of Knapp. She said a psychologist has determined that Knapp has a memory deficit that would make it hard for him to remember witness testimony during the trial and assist in his defense.
Knapp also is hard of hearing, an issue that has led to difficulties communicating with him, even since he obtained hearing aids.
Hoffmeyer said in his ruling that he believes steps can be taken to overcome Knapp's hearing difficulties at trial.