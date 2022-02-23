Plymouth County murder suspect ruled competent to stand trial

LE MARS, Iowa -- A psychiatrist has determined that a Merrill, Iowa, man has been exaggerating his mental limitations and is competent to stand trial for the shooting death of another man at his home.

In a report filed Feb. 9 in Plymouth County District Court, Dr. Arnold Andersen said that after three months of observing Thomas Knapp's behavior, he concluded that Knapp "has engaged in 'strategic exaggeration' of his limitations" and that his behaviors when not being evaluated contradict his demonstrations of being unable to understand or recall events.

There's no evidence Knapp suffers from psychiatric illness or significant memory deficit, only a personality disorder that does not meet criteria for mental illness or significant cognitive impairment, according to Andersen's report, which was submitted as evidence at a hearing Monday.

Taking those findings, District Judge James Daane ruled that Knapp's competency has been restored and scheduled his trial for Sept. 6.

Knapp, 83, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury. He is charged with shooting Kevin Juzek, 51, in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge shotgun during a May 11, 2020, disturbance at a rural Merrill home.

Knapp's mental condition has been an issue since the case's beginning. A previous psychiatric examination found Knapp mentally incompetent to stand trial, but the evaluation report mentioned the possibility of having Knapp undergo an MRI or other brain scan.

In August, Senior Judge Duane Hoffmeyer ruled that Knapp was unable to appreciate the charges against him and could not understand court proceedings or assist in his defense. Hoffmeyer declared Knapp incompetent and suspended all court proceedings, ordering him to undergo treatment at the Iowa Department of Corrections' Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.

Days prior to Andersen's Feb. 9 report, Daane noted that a progress report indicated efforts to restore Knapp's competency had stalled.

The case has been further complicated by Knapp's hearing loss, which has made it hard for him to communicate with his attorney and follow along with court proceedings, even after being fitted with hearing aids. Andersen said Knapp can read lips and understand questions written down for him. With those accommodations, he said, Knapp's hearing difficulties would not prevent him from assisting in his defense.

Knapp has pleaded not guilty in a separate case of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse. He is charged with striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.

Both cases will be tried at the same time.

