Plymouth County murder trial delayed to March

LE MARS, Iowa -- The murder trial for a Merrill, Iowa, man accused of fatally shooting another man during a disturbance at their home has been continued until next year.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer on Friday rescheduled Thomas Knapp's trial to March 9. The trial was previously scheduled for Dec. 15 in Plymouth County District Court.
At a status hearing, Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, said she's had difficulty communicating with Knapp because he is hard of hearing. Phone conversations are difficult, she said, and it's hard to visit him in the Plymouth County Jail because of restrictions in place because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Samuelson said Knapp's hearing issue needs to be resolved before she can have him evaluated by a specialist to determine his competency to stand trial.
Knapp, 82, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11 shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.
According to court documents, authorities responded to a 911 call from Knapp's wife, who said that Knapp was assaulting her and her son with a stick and also pointed a shotgun at her.
Upon their arrival, deputies found Juzek lying in the living room. Knapp is accused of firing a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, striking Juzek in the abdomen, then shooting him a second time in the chest.
Knapp has pleaded not guilty in a separate case of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault for striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.
