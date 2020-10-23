 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plymouth County murder trial delayed to March
View Comments

Plymouth County murder trial delayed to March

{{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- The murder trial for a Merrill, Iowa, man accused of fatally shooting another man during a disturbance at their home has been continued until next year.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer on Friday rescheduled Thomas Knapp's trial to March 9. The trial was previously scheduled for Dec. 15 in Plymouth County District Court.

Thomas Knapp mugshot

Knapp

At a status hearing, Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, said she's had difficulty communicating with Knapp because he is hard of hearing. Phone conversations are difficult, she said, and it's hard to visit him in the Plymouth County Jail because of restrictions in place because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Samuelson said Knapp's hearing issue needs to be resolved before she can have him evaluated by a specialist to determine his competency to stand trial.

Knapp, 82, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11 shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.

According to court documents, authorities responded to a 911 call from Knapp's wife, who said that Knapp was assaulting her and her son with a stick and also pointed a shotgun at her.

Upon their arrival, deputies found Juzek lying in the living room. Knapp is accused of firing a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, striking Juzek in the abdomen, then shooting him a second time in the chest.

Knapp has pleaded not guilty in a separate case of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault for striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.

Merrill man pleads not guilty to murder
Sioux County murder suspect claims self-defense
Woman pleads guilty to 2018 fatal Sioux City stabbing
Date set for Onawa teen's murder trial
View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

More charges filed in Merrill homicide
Crime & Courts

More charges filed in Merrill homicide

The 81-year-old man is accused of striking his wife with a stick in the head during a domestic dispute and breaking bones in her hand. At some point, the man is suspected of shooting the victim in the abdomen and chest with a shotgun.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News