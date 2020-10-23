Plymouth County murder trial delayed to March

LE MARS, Iowa -- The murder trial for a Merrill, Iowa, man accused of fatally shooting another man during a disturbance at their home has been continued until next year.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer on Friday rescheduled Thomas Knapp's trial to March 9. The trial was previously scheduled for Dec. 15 in Plymouth County District Court.

At a status hearing, Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, said she's had difficulty communicating with Knapp because he is hard of hearing. Phone conversations are difficult, she said, and it's hard to visit him in the Plymouth County Jail because of restrictions in place because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Samuelson said Knapp's hearing issue needs to be resolved before she can have him evaluated by a specialist to determine his competency to stand trial.