Plymouth County murder trial rescheduled to May

A mental evaluation was initially delayed because Knapp is hard of hearing, and communicating with him had been difficult. He now has hearing aids, Samuelson said, but communicating with him still is not easy.

According to court documents, authorities responded to a 911 call from Knapp's wife, who said that Knapp was assaulting her and her son with a stick and also pointed a shotgun at her.

Upon their arrival, deputies found Juzek lying in the living room. Knapp is accused of firing a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, striking Juzek in the abdomen, then shooting him a second time in the chest.

Knapp has pleaded not guilty in a separate case of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault for striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond said Thursday he was preparing a motion to join the cases and have them tried at the same time.

