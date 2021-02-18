Plymouth County murder trial rescheduled to May

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Merrill, Iowa, man accused of fatally shooting another man during a disturbance at their home is now scheduled to stand trial in May.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer on Tuesday rescheduled Thomas Knapp's trial to May 11. The trial was previously scheduled for March 9.
At a status hearing Thursday, Wendy Samuelson, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, said she's waiting for a doctor's opinion on Knapp's mental competency to assist in his defense at trial.
The doctor's findings could determine whether lawyers have enough time to ready the case for a May trial, though Samuelson said she hopes for no more delays.
"Given Mr. Knapp's age, I wouldn't want to delay this any further," she said.
Knapp, 82, has pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court to first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11 shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek at a home in the 20000 block of Echo Road in rural Merrill.
A mental evaluation was initially delayed because Knapp is hard of hearing, and communicating with him had been difficult. He now has hearing aids, Samuelson said, but communicating with him still is not easy.
According to court documents, authorities responded to a 911 call from Knapp's wife, who said that Knapp was assaulting her and her son with a stick and also pointed a shotgun at her.
Upon their arrival, deputies found Juzek lying in the living room. Knapp is accused of firing a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, striking Juzek in the abdomen, then shooting him a second time in the chest.
Knapp has pleaded not guilty in a separate case of willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of first-offense domestic abuse assault for striking his wife in the head with a stick and breaking bones in her hand during the same disturbance in which Juzek was killed.
Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond said Thursday he was preparing a motion to join the cases and have them tried at the same time.