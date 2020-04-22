Plymouth County rollover accident leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY -- An Ashton, Iowa woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover accident, early Sunday morning.

At 2:05 a.m., Plymouth County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered a 2002 Buick LeSabre, on its top in a ditch at Highway 65 and Kestrel Ave. Deputies located Alison Johnson, 23, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, about 150 feet away in a corn stubble field.

Emergency crews immediately requested Wings One helicopter to respond at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. It is believed that alcohol and, possibly, speed played a factor in this accident. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Assisting at the scene were Merrill Ambulance, Merrill Fire/Rescue, Le Mars Ambulance, Le Mars Fire/Rescue and Le Mars Police while the Sioux City Police Department offered assistance at the hospital.

