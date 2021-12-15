 Skip to main content
Plymouth County searching for mailbox vandals

LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County authorities are seeking the public's help to find suspects who have damaged more than a dozen mailboxes this month in rural Plymouth County.

Deputies are investigating 16 incidents believed to have occurred Dec. 3-5, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The vandalism occurred in the area of Lynx Avenue and 300th Street, approximately 10 miles south of Le Mars and six miles east of Hinton. Authorities are looking for five people in a four-door passenger car or smaller SUV/crossover-type vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at (712) 546-8191.

