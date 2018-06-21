HINTON, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road 60 for a collision with injuries.
One of the drivers said an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 75 and failed to slow down where the highway went through Hinton, rear-ending a vehicle driven by Tyren Rushing of Sheldon, Iowa.
Rushing's vehicle then entered the other lane and struck a vehicle driven by Teresa Peters of Hinton. The vehicle that rear ended Rushing continued on without stopping, but most likely suffered front-end damage.
Rushing and Peters were both taken to Mercy Medical Center due to injuries sustained in the accident. Anyone with information on the other vehicle is encouraged to contact the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.