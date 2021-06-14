Plymouth County Sheriff's Office investigating man found dead on Highway 75

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man who was found dead on Highway 75.

At around 3:08 a.m. Monday morning, the sheriff's office received a 911 call from a motorist who said he had something in the road at around the 29000 block of Highway 75. A short time later, another 911 caller said a person was laying in the road and had been struck at that location.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and Hinton Fire and Ambulance located the deceased male, who was then transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.

Names are not being released at this time and the accident remains under investigation.

Hinton Fire and Ambulance, the Le Mars Police Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

