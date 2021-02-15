1 person killed in semi-car crash near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a fatality in an accident involving a semi-tractor and trailer and a passenger car, at around 1 p.m. Monday on Highway 3 and Highway 140, east of Remsen.
No other information is being released pending notification of the family, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Remsen Police Department, Iowa Stater Patrol and Iowa DOT road maintenance.
An investigation by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and the Le Mars Police Department is continuing.
