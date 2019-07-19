STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A second person now faces charges in connection with a Storm Lake drug distribution case.
Juwanda Petty, 28, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- two of them as a Class B felony, one as a Class C felony and the fourth as a Class D felony -- and four counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, all felonies.
Her arrest came a day after police found methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana in an Indiana man's vehicle. Denzel Carr, 19, of Gary, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday after a short foot pursuit in the 700 block of West Ninth Street. He faces the same charges as Petty and is also charged with interference with official acts.
Police found 13 grams of meth in several packages in a fanny pack Carr tossed aside during the foot chase. Police found and seized quantities of illegal drugs as well as a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, packaging materials, scales and other drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.