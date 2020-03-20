You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest suspect in Sioux City stabbing
Police arrest suspect in Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man early Thursday.

Jason Persons, 41, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Thursday evening on one count of willful injury.

Police responded to 4230 S. Lewis Blvd. at 12:37 a.m. Thursday to a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to a Sioux City Police Department news release.

