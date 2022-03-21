Police chief sounds alarm on illicit fentanyl in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Police Chief Rex Mueller expressed dire concerns Monday over growing amounts of fentanyl flowing into Sioux City, warning the illicit drug threatens the lives of more citizens.

"Right now, we’re seeing it pouring over in alarming rates, which scares me," Mueller told the Sioux City Rotary Club. "We’re going to see those effects in the days and months ahead. We’re going to see more in our community dead because of fentanyl overdoses. It’s guaranteed."

Law enforcement officials say fentanyl, a synthetic opioid originally developed to help cancer patients, is being smuggled across the Mexican border.

Mueller said sellers often lace fentanyl with marijuana, methamphetamine or other drugs. Because it's nearly 100 times more potent than morphine, fentanyl is considered highly potent and addictive, leading to abuse.

A trace amount the size of a grain of salt is potent enough to kill, Mueller said.

A new government report warns the U.S. must change its response to the fentanyl epidemic or lives will be lost. From June 2020 to May 2021, fentanyl and synthetic opioids accounted for roughly two-thirds of the more than 100,000 deaths in the U.S. from drug overdoses, according to the federal Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking, a bipartisan group of lawmakers, experts and officials from federal departments and agencies. The fatalities were mostly among Americans ages 18 to 45.

During a Q-&-A session at Monday's meeting, Mueller was asked about fentanyl's impact locally by Rotarian Linda Kalin, executive director of the Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center.

Mueller said EMS personnel and even his officers are administering Narcan, an opioid treatment, to fentanyl overdoses at "alarming rates."

"If you were to ask me what’s a huge public health crisis, I’d say fentanyl overdoses concern me far more than COVID does because we can have an impact on fentanyl by enforcement areas," he told the Rotarians.

Mueller also highlighted the police department's recently released crime statistics for last year.

"Everything pretty much looks steady or on the decline," the police chief said of the crime numbers.

Overall, violent crime in Sioux City increased by 4% in 2021, compared tot he previous year, while total crime decreased by 3%, according to the department's preliminary data.

Total property crime decreased by 4%, according to the data.

Mueller credited increased efforts by residents and businesses to help reduce property crime rates.

"This is a safe city," he told the Rotarians. "There are no areas where the police will not go."

Sioux City's official crime statistics will be finalized later in the year.

