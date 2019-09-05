SIOUX CITY -- Police are continuing to investigate two separate reports of shots fired at a Morningside apartment complex Wednesday,
Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the Riverview Apartments, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.
At that time, officers discovered several shell casings fired from a small-caliber handgun in the parking lot of the 2201 Gibson St. apartment building's parking lot.
In addition, police found a 21-year-old man who had been wounded nearby running from the area of Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave. The man, whose name isn't being released, was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for what was believed to be non life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release on Wednesday.
At approximately 9:05 p.m. Wednesday night, police returned to investigate another report of shots fired at same apartment complex. Upon arrival, investigators found several shell casings and one live round in front of Building 8 of the Riverview Apartments.
In both instances, police searched the area but didn't locate any suspects, additional victims nor the nature of the shooting.
Law enforcement is encouraging anyone with information to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or Crimestoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).