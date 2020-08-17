You are the owner of this article.
Police: Crowd throwing rocks delayed response to Sioux City nightclub shooting
Police: Crowd throwing rocks delayed response to Sioux City nightclub shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police said an unruly early morning crowd of people who threw rocks prevented a quick response to a shooting victim at a night club.

The Sioux City Police Department in a Monday release said it responded to reports of gunshots, and found a person who have been shot at Esquire Night Club, 414 W. Seventh St.

As police officers attempted to provide medical care to the shooting victim at about 3 a.m. Sunday, the release said a crowd at the club engaged in "physical resistance," including throwing rocks.

Police later secured the site, and the person who was shot, who was not named, was taken to MercyOne Siouxland hospital in Sioux City with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Crime Scene Do Not Cross
