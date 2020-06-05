You are the owner of this article.
Police: Driver hits pole after being shot at in Sioux City
Police: Driver hits pole after being shot at in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly caused a driver collide with a utility pole.

The Sioux City Police Department in a Friday release said the report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Clark Street came in just before 8 a.m.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure said responding officers located a car that had struck a pole after being fired upon by another subject. Officers near the scene pursued a male suspect on foot before he eluded them.

McClure said officers have identified the suspect and are currently searching for him.

As police continue the investigation, McClure said the person who drove into the pole is providing limited cooperation. He said the driver, who was the only occupant in the car, was not struck in the shooting, and reported minor injuries from the wreck.

