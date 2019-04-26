SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A purse was stolen Thursday after a vehicle break-in in South Sioux City, and police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspects, who may have been involved in other vehicle break-ins.
According to a Facebook post from the South Sioux City Police Department, the not-yet-identified suspects broke out a window of a vehicle parked at an elementary school parking lot in South Sioux City sometime around 1:45 p.m.
The suspects was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV, which is believed to be a rental.
According to the post, the group of suspects in this theft is thought to be the same group that has been targeting vehicles parked at gyms.
Anyone living in the area of 1000 Arbor Dr. who owns a security camera system is encouraged to review their surveillance footage and contact the South Sioux City Police Department at 402-494-7555 if there is any useful footage.