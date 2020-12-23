Police ID suspect in Mavericks shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Police have identified a Sioux City man suspected of shooting a woman outside a Sioux City gentleman's club early Sunday.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Rudy C. Johnson, 26, on charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Sioux City Police Department news release.

Johnson is a Black male described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives also are searching for Tiara M. Norris, 20, of Sioux Falls for questioning. Police believe Johnson and Norris fled to Sioux Falls after the shooting.

Krista Kruckenberg, 28, of Sioux Falls, was shot outside Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, 416 Cunningham Drive, at about 1:24 a.m. Sunday. She remains hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.