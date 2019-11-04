{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police believe they have identified a suspect in a shooting in which several shots were fired Friday at a home on the city's north side.

Detectives investigating the incident have determined that at approximately 7:30 p.m., a vehicle pulled up outside the home in the 2300 block of 41st Street, several subjects exited the vehicle and confronted a 14-year-old male outside the house, according to a Sioux City Police Department news release.

The teen ran inside, police said, and someone in the group from the vehicle fired about seven shots, three of them striking the house.

One adult and three teenagers were inside the house. No one was injured.

The vehicle involved was described as a black 2000's Chevrolet Tahoe. Detectives continue to investigate for a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department or Crimestoppers at 258-8477.

