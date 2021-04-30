Police ID victims in fatal Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are investigating the deaths of two people found shot in a Morningside home Thursday as a murder-suicide.

In a news release Friday, police said evidence indicates that Nicholas Socknat, 60, may have shot Kelli Socknat, 52, before shooting himself.

Detectives are awaiting results from the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.

At 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Sioux City police officers were called to 2512 S. Mulberry St. to check on the welfare of the Socknats, who were married and lived at the home. Officers were unable to gain access and contacted family members.

Police responded again at 9:24 a.m. after receiving a report that a body had been found inside the house. Once inside, officers discovered both bodies and began investigating the case as a homicide.

