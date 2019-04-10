SIOUX CITY -- Police on Wednesday identified the man who was shot and killed, after he broke into a neighbor's northside Sioux City home.
Jose Montanez, 19, died from his wounds after he was shot by Travis Gutierrez, 29, after Montanez broke into Guiterrez's home at 1321 24th St.
Lt. Chris Groves said no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and the department will consult with the Woodbury County Attorney's office to determine what charges, if any, will be filed. An autopsy has not been completed.
The shooting occurred minutes after police were called to a disturbance at Montanez's home at 1216 25th St. at about 8:17 a.m. After breaking several items in the home, Montanez jumped out of a second-floor window.
Cut by the broken glass and leaving a blood trail, Montanez ran through alleys, and then broke into Guiterrez's home a few minutes later.
After entering the home, Montanez confronted Guiterrez, who asked him to leave. Montanez refused and started assaulting Gutierrez, who then shot the intruder. At least one shot was fired, police said.
Montanez died from his gunshot wounds at a Sioux City hospital at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Groves said police are not releasing what type of gun was used.
Gutierrez suffered non life-threatening injuries and sought medical treatment on his own.