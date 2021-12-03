Police identify body found in Big Sioux River as missing Sioux City man

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was recovered from the Big Sioux River.

In a statement released Friday, the department said the man was positively identified as 24-year-old Franky Muritok.

Muritok was reported missing on Aug. 15 after he took his dog for a walk and didn't return home. His dog was located tied up next to the river.

"At this time, there is no indication of foul play and Muritok's death appears to be accidental," the statement said.

Boaters discovered Muritok's body floating in the water at around 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 and alerted the police department.

