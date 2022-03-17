Police identify pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on I-29

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have released the identity of a pedestrian who was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

According to a statement released Thursday by the Sioux City Police Department, 53-year-old Christian J. Sanchez, of Sioux City, was identified as the pedestrian.

The statement said officers are still investigating why Sanchez was walking on the interstate at that time, but foul play is not suspected.

At around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, investigators responded to a report of a man being struck near mile marker 150.9 on the northbound lane of Interstate 29. Witnesses reported that Sanchez was in the middle of the roadway at the time.

