LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- Sac County authorities have identified the 55-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder early Wednesday in rural Lake View.
The Sac County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday Richard Vossberg was shot by an unknown male assailant at his home in the 3100 block of 330th St. Vossberg, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken by ambulance to Loring Hospital in Sac City and later transferred to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.
According to the statement, authorities believe Vossberg was targeted by the assailant.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff's office with the ongoing investigation.