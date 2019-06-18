SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed on Floyd Boulevard late Saturday night, naming Federico M. Chavez as the man who died at the scene.
A police department Tuesday release said Chavez, 37, was struck and killed in the 1300 block of Floyd Boulevard. Officers were dispatched for a vehicle versus pedestrian incident just before midnight Saturday.
A preliminary investigation indicated the driver, whose name also has not been released, was traveling northbound on Floyd and stuck the pedestrian in the roadway. No charges were announced by police Tuesday.