SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department on Thursday afternoon identified the victim in a Tuesday evening motorcycle crash on Memorial Drive.
According to a press release from the department, 23-year-old Thomas Oleson was the rider of the motorcycle.
Oleson's motorcycle was "traveling at a high rate of speed" when it left the roadway and struck a light pole at around 5:41 p.m. Tuesday. Oleson was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by Sioux City Fire Rescue, where he succumbed to his injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.