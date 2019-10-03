SIOUX CITY -- Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that involved an SUV striking two Westside buildings, early Thursday morning.
At approximately 1:48 a.m., officers responded to the accident, which occurred at West Third and Kansas St.
Investigators determined that a mid-sized SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed, while westbound on Third St. across Wesley Parkway. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while making a sharp turn at Kansas St.
According to a news release, the SUV struck a building at 101 West Third St., crossing the street before striking a building at 100 West Third St.
There were no injuries to either of the two occupants of the SUV or any of the residents in either building.
Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and that the investigation is ongoing.