You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigating gunpoint robbery in Sioux City
View Comments

Police investigating gunpoint robbery in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a report of a man who said he was robbed Friday.

Police responded to a 12:33 p.m. an incident in the 3800 block of Gordon Drive, in which a boy said he was robbed by a man at gunpoint, Sgt. Jeremy McClure reported.

The boy gave a description of the man, and one hour later police detained a man who was located at a Morningside area home. McClure said the man is being questioned about the robbery.

More charges filed in Merrill homicide
Latest Woodbury County court report
COVID-19 delays Dakota County murder trial
Sioux City fire started by cigarette on mattress

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+15 
+15 
Lamonte Joseph Bertucci
+15 
+15 
Matthew Bol Bol
+15 
+15 
Jared Jonah Cutler
+15 
+15 
Justin Michael Derby
+15 
+15 
Bryan Michael Dockery
Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News