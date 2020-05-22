Police investigating gunpoint robbery in Sioux City

-
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a report of a man who said he was robbed Friday.
Police responded to a 12:33 p.m. an incident in the 3800 block of Gordon Drive, in which a boy said he was robbed by a man at gunpoint, Sgt. Jeremy McClure reported.
The boy gave a description of the man, and one hour later police detained a man who was located at a Morningside area home. McClure said the man is being questioned about the robbery.
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
I write about politics, county government and education. I'm a native Northwest Iowan who doesn’t get puns but welcomes tips on lifestyle and societal trends playing out in Siouxland.
