Police investigating Sioux City convenience store robbery

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are seeking a suspect who robbed a Sioux City convenience store early Monday.
Police said an armed man entered the Brew convenience store, 2501 Floyd Blvd., at 12:09 a.m., demanded cash, then fled on foot.
The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS.
