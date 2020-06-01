You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigating Sioux City convenience store robbery
View Comments

Police investigating Sioux City convenience store robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are seeking a suspect who robbed a Sioux City convenience store early Monday.

Police said an armed man entered the Brew convenience store, 2501 Floyd Blvd., at 12:09 a.m., demanded cash, then fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS.

Sioux City man stabbed Sunday night
4 Northwest Iowans have portions of armed robbery prison terms vacated
Latest Woodbury County court report
Sioux City man arrested on robbery charge

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+18 
+18 
Nuri Tibeso Bundi
+18 
+18 
Bradley Allen Coan
+18 
+18 
Brent Allan Cooper
+18 
+18 
Wendel Hellan
+18 
+18 
Brent Patrick Launderville
Crime Scene Do Not Cross
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man charged in Sioux City shooting
Crime & Courts

Man charged in Sioux City shooting

The victim told investigators that he was in a car with a person he knew last week when that person produced a gun and demanded money from the victim. During the incident, the victim was shot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News