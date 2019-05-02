{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man was injured in a crash, involving a small motorcycle in Morningside.

Sioux City Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Glenn Avenue at around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, officers located a driver with injuries. He was transported by Ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation, the Sioux City Police Department said, Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other, can contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-2796440 of Crimestoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).

