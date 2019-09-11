SIOUX CITY -- Police are looking for female suspect entered a Morningside convenience store, Tuesday night, displaying a gun and demanding money.
At approximately 10:45 p.m., the woman went into the Transit General Store, 2324 Transit Ave., waving a gun at the clerk. Investigators say the suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
The clerk was nor hurt in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in this robbery can call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).