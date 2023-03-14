A Davenport man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after a disturbance with attendees of Monday's rally for former president Donald Trump at the Adler Theatre.

A police affidavit describes an incident between the driver of an Amerigas propane truck and rallygoers on Third Street at about 4:45 p.m.

The driver of the truck, Nicholas Fleming, 22, is accused of "screaming at subjects waiting for an event." He was honking his air horn, police said, and "engaging in violent behavior by screaming obscenities at subjects and antagonizing them to fight."

A news photographer at the scene, who captured images of the incident, said he saw a rally attendee strike or attempt to strike Fleming as he sat in the driver's seat of the truck. Scott County booking records do not appear to show anyone else being charged in the incident.

The police affidavit describes Fleming's conduct — honking his horn, shouting obscenities and antagonizing those in line to attend the Trump event — as the catalyst for the confrontation.

"The violent behavior created a disturbance where punches were thrown," the police complaint states.

The former president's motorcade was not yet en route to the rally at the time of the incident. Trump arrived at the Quad City International Airport in Moline at 4:30 and did not go directly to the Adler Theatre, detouring instead to the Iowa Machine Shed restaurant in north Davenport.

Trump arrived at the Adler around 5:30 p.m., which was about 45 minutes after the confrontation on Third Street.

