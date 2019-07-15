SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have released the name of a man whose body was found earlier this month.
Emergency personnel discovered the body of Jerry Hodges, 53, on July 8 in a wooded area near 14th and Helen Streets on Sioux City's east side.
Hodges had been reported missing on June 30.
Foul play is not suspected, Sioux City Police Lt. Chris Groves said in a news release.
Hodges' body was sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. Police are not releasing the cause of death.