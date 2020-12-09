Police release name of body found in Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the name of a man found dead earlier this month in a Sioux City apartment.

Investigators say Daniel A. Harden, 61, was found Dec. 1 at 2601 Douglas St.

After completing an autopsy, the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide.

No suspects have been identified, according to a Sioux City Police Department news release.

On Dec. 1, police said Harden appeared to have been dead for a week, and signs of blunt force trauma were observed. The apartment appeared to have been used as a flop house by transients, police said.

Harden's death is Sioux City's fifth homicide of 2020, above the annual average of two.

Police are asking that anyone who has information about Harden's death call the police department or Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.

