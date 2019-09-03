SIOUX CITY -- An armed robbery occurred Tuesday evening at Sarg's Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second St., police said.
Sioux City Police officers responded to the crime at 8:32 p.m., according to a news release. The clerk told the officers that the suspect -- a male wearing a hoodie -- produced a handgun and demanded money. After he got the undisclosed amount of money, he fled on foot from the store.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers.