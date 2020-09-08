Police say man was stabbed in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a person over the weekend.
Police Lt. Doug Adams in a Tuesday release said the man stabbed was Casey Warnock, 33, who received non-life threatening injuries in the incident at 301 E. 19th St., about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The release said Warnock was confronted at the residence by an unknown man, who struck Warnock twice with a metal object. Warnock was taken to a Sioux City hospital.
Police said the man being sought drove away in a black sport utility vehicle with Minnesota license plates. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the South Sioux City Police Department at 402-494-7512.
