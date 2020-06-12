You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police searching for suspect following Thursday night shooting in South Sioux City
View Comments
alert

Police searching for suspect following Thursday night shooting in South Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A juvenile male was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Thursday night, for what police are calling a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At approximately 9:47 p.m. Thursday, South Sioux City Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Parkview Trailer Court, 1203 1st Ave.

Investigators discovered the victim and he was transported to MercyOne by the South Sioux City Fire Department.

Further investigation revealed that numerous shots were fired towards one of the trailer park's lots. 

The South Sioux City Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. 

Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News