Police searching for suspect following Thursday night shooting in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A juvenile male was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Thursday night, for what police are calling a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At approximately 9:47 p.m. Thursday, South Sioux City Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Parkview Trailer Court, 1203 1st Ave.

Investigators discovered the victim and he was transported to MercyOne by the South Sioux City Fire Department.

Further investigation revealed that numerous shots were fired towards one of the trailer park's lots.

The South Sioux City Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

